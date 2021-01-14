Keelie Anne Garvin, 27, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Sundance in a car crash.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Fort Laramie Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dan Holden officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Fort Laramie Cemetery.
She was born May 18, 1993, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She grew up in Fort Laramie and Gillette.
She graduated from Campbell County High School in 2011, and in August 2011 joined the U.S. Army. She served four years and was discharged in January 2015.
Ms. Garvin then worked as a corrections officer in Washington state until moving to Gillette in summer 2018. She worked at Healing Hearts in Moorcroft until she became a stay-at-home dog mom and student.
She is survived by her parents, Brian and Shari Sturdivant of Gillette; sisters Emma Sturdivant of Gillette and Zoey Prusik of North Carolina; brother Brody Sturdivant of Gillette; her fiancé, Corban Vassar of Gillette; her maternal great-grandmother; paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws in Wyoming and Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and maternal great-grandmother.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans Association.
Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to colyerfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
