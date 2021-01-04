Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. Cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.