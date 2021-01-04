John "Gino" Joseph Adamczyk, 62, of Gillette died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Billings, Montana, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow at the American Legion Hall in Gillette.
He was born in Italy in 1958 and came to America when he was 3 years old.
Mr. Adamczyk was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He loved to travel and always took the long way when he did. He wanted to enjoy every piece of scenery and moment along the way.
He loved writing poetry and even had some of his poems published. He found enjoyment in many hobbies, including woodworking and collecting swords and knifes.
He arrived in Gillette in 2018 to work at the Sportsman's Warehouse as a transfer from Yuma, Arizona. He was the department manager for camping and fishing, where he was more than just a co-worker, he was a part of the Sportsman's family.
He was a kind soul who would do anything for anybody, and was always smiling and cracking jokes.
Mr. Adamczyk is survived by his children, Nicolas John Adamczyk, Meredith Rose Floor (Adamczyk) and Shayne Alex Mattich; and five grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
