Thomas Dean “Tom” Slocum, 70, of Gillette died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, while in hospice at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center from complications of his appendix.
Tom was born July 2, 1951, to Howard and Betty Slocum in Rapid City, South Dakota, and was the third of nine children.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1971 and worked on airplanes, or in his words “kicked the tires” and sent them off.
He married Jacquelin Crowder Sept. 11, 1971, and was tickled to have just celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary. They were the quintessential old married couple who loved each other very much.
He had two children and moved his family to Gillette in 1975 and has been here ever since.
To those who didn’t know him, he was a curmudgeon who swore like a sailor. To those who were friends and family, he was a rock to depend on who swore like a sailor. You didn’t really know him if you never received the God to Jesus speech.
He loved racing with his brothers and did so in the late 1970s and 1980s. When he quit racing himself, he loved to watch and give unsolicited advice. In later years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends. He could spin a pretty good story, most of which were true.
He loved his family and traveled to many different events, graduations, and all the family reunions to see them and to celebrate with them. He will be sorely missed, but he did a great job teaching the younger generations to speak “sailor.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wiz (Howard) Slocum.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Sandra Martinez; son, Eric Slocum; four grandchildren; siblings, Sue Crossley, Robert Slocum, Allen Slocum, James Slocum, Janice Boettcher, Connie Slocum-Blixt, and Toni Collier; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a later time for family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. 5th St., Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.
