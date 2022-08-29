Christian Dean Knigge, 56, of Gillette, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home, from suicide.
Dean was the first born of Buzz and Kay (Nielsen) Knigge on Oct. 21, 1965, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
He grew up in Gillette during the oil boom of the 70s and started his adult life working career with Jim’s Water Service as a truck driver hauling water to the oil rigs. He retired from there in 2017 after 30-plus years. He loved Jim Rodgers like a father and the Rodgers’ family took him under their wing until his death.
"Dino" was known for practice of handing out Bibles and his conviction to spread the word of God to all he knew and met. His persistence and devotion to God is what will be remembered most.
Mr. Knigge loved hot rod cars, street bikes, driving water trucks, fishing and Jesus. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1984.
Mr. Knigge had one son, David, with Toni Mallak in 1987. He later married Michelle Lunen in 1989. He has resided in Gillette, Moorcroft, and Douglas, Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buzz Knigge, and Kay Knigge; son, David John Knigge; and one nephew.
Dean is survived by siblings, Lisa Knigge and Scotty Knigge, both of Gillette, Melissa Knigge of Rozet, Jason Paine of Gilbert, Arizona, and Damon Flanagan of Casper, Wyoming; stepmother, Mary Knigge of Gillette; two nephews; four nieces; and numerous family members.
The family will be having a private burial and they thank you for your loving thoughts and prayers.
Card condolences may be sent to Jim’s Water Service, (Knigge Family), 201 Newton Rd., Gillette WY 82716 or make donations to the Campbell County Suicide Coalition on behalf of Dean at 2301 S. 4J, Gillette, WY 82718.
Peace to all.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
