Former Gillette resident Nancy Suzanne Michaelis-Kerhlikar, 69, of Shingle Springs, California, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
A memorial will take place on her 70th birthday, July 30, in Shingle Springs, and a funeral mass begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette with a graveside service to follow.
She was born to Jim and Jean (Gilbertson) Michaelis on July 30, 1951, at the Presidio military base (now a park) in San Francisco, California.
The family returned to Wyoming upon completion of her father’s military service, where she resided for the next half century. She graduated high school from Newcastle, Wyoming, and attended the University of Wyoming. No matter where she lived, Wyoming was always home!
In 1980, she married Jed Rambin. They had one son and later divorced.
In 1999, she met and then happily married John Kerhlikar in Maui, Hawaii.
Nancy always had a job in a capacity she could enjoy and excel at, then spent the final 20 years of her working life as a document designer in the yechnical publications department for CH2M Hill Engineering in Sacramento. She retired in 2014.
Since that time, she enjoyed many interests and passions, including world traveling with John, golfing, reading, socializing, jigsaw puzzles and drawing and painting, which was more than a hobby, as she had a very real talent for it! Many describe her as being “one of a kind!”
Nancy is survived by her husband, John G. Kerhlikar of Shingle Springs; son, Josh Rambin; and grandson, Jett Rambin, both of Gillette; John’s children, Jamie (Rick) Price, Jodie (Kevin) Robinson and Johnathan (Cara) Kerhlikar, all of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, Libby, Maggie and Joran; brothers, Jim Michaelis of Green Valley, Arizona, Tim (Vi) Michaelis of Loveland, Colorado, Kim (Chris) Michaelis of San Diego, California; sister, Janie (Scott) Sukut of Bozeman, Montana; her sister-in-heart, Pam Clarkson of San Marcos, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; and the father of their only son.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
