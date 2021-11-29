Dennis "Denny" Wayne Steckelberg, 75, of Gillette died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Burial will take place Saturday in Chamberlain, South Dakota, at Riverview Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 21, 1945, to Milton and Alyce (Speckle) Steckelberg.
He moved to Gillette in the early 1970s as the big oil boom was taking place and worked at AMAX, Belle Ayre, and Eagle Butte mines and retired in February of 2008.
After his retirement he started the Powder River Trikers, a motorcycle club for all his rider friends. He loved auctions. He was also a founding member of the Lakers Car Club in Chamberlain.
Mr. Steckelberg is survived by his wife, Hertha (Thompson) Steckelberg of Gillette; mother, Alyce Steckelberg of Chamberlain; brothers, Darryl "Dob" Steckelberg of Yankton, South Dakota, Don "Oz" Steckelberg of Chamberlain, and Mike Steckelberg of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; stepson, Jeff Broitzman of Jackson, Minnesota; stepdaughter, Dawn Broitzman of Myrtle, Minnesota; and four step-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.