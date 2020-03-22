Norma Merkel
Former Spearfish resident Norma Merkel, 88, of Gillette died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Private graveside services will take place with a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to this death notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.