Jesus Alberto Cervantes, 73, of Gillette died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana, of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Ernie Bishop of The Church of Christ officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 13, 1946, to Fernando Cervantes Olguin and Consuelo (Lopez) Lopez in Juarez, Mexico.
As a young man, he moved to the United States and lived in Casper, where he met Peggy Abeyta. They were married in October 1981.
Mr. Cervantes worked on waterlines and sewer lines in Casper for several years before moving to Nebraska to work on cattle ranches. The family moved to Gillette in 2000 to own and operate Father and Sons construction company.
His passion was fishing, spending time on his ranch with his horses, his family, his daughters and grandchildren. In his spare time, he liked to go to the casino and hang out with his friends at the bar. He was friendly and liked to joke with his friends and family.
Mr. Cervantes is survived by his wife, Peggy Cervantes; sons, Fernando Abeyta and Javier Abeyta; daughters, Julia Hernandez, Peggy Cervantes and Annabelle Cervantes; and 16 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donations to assist with final wishes may be made on Mr. Cervantes’ obituary page at walkerfuneralgillette.com under the “Donate Funeral Funds tab.”
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
