Allan Ray Nussbaum, 58, of Gillette died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Legacy Hospice after a long battle with cancer with his mother and sister by his side.
A celebration of life begins at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jared Tucher officiating. It will be an informal gathering, so please dress casually in your favorite sports attire.
He was born Feb. 10, 1962, to Betty (Constable) Stroup and Ray Allen Nussbaum in Kimball, Nebraska.
He loved to do many things, including fishing, NASCAR, football, shooting guns, car shows, cooking and baking, playing pool, working on his Mustang and riding motorcycles.
He worked various jobs starting as a cook at the Country Kitchen, then working with his dad at the NAPA store and Fairmont Supply.
After his dad died, he and his sister Pam bought Razor City Locksmith. They had a very good business for more than 30 years, but he had to retire a few years ago because of his health. Pam is still running the place.
Allan is survived by his mother, Betty and stepdad, Ned; sister, Pam; stepdaughter, Terri; one nephew; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray; all his grandparents; and many uncles and aunts.
The family requests that memorials be made to Pamela Mills to help with medical expenses.
Condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
