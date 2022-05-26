Diane Marie Huven, 74, of Moorcroft died Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Celebration of life begins at 10:30 a.m. June 18 at Central Office Gymnasium in Sundance, followed by a light lunch. Burial will take place in Monico, Wisconsin on Sept. 5.
Diane was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and as a little girl moved to Monico, Wisconsin.
Years later, her husband, Bob, and sons, John, Travis and Kristopher, made the move to Wyoming to start their adventure out West.
Diane was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Bob; sons, Jeffrey and John; parents, Robert and Mary Schaetzel; and sister, Betty Jean.
Diane is survived by sons, Travis and Kristopher; four grandchildren; sisters, Barb Waalkens, Kathy Davis and Valerie Ergish; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
She will not be forgotten.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
