Dennis McManamen, 76, formerly of Campbell County, Wyoming, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Yuma, Arizona.
A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held at the McManamen ranch in northeast Campbell County on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Dennis was born May 20, 1946, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Tom and Mary (Keck) McManamen. He attended rural elementary school in northeast Campbell County and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1964. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
After his military discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, where he met and married Judie McLeran McManamen. They celebrated 52 years of marriage on Aug. 29, 2022.
Dennis had a long career as a geologist, working for both Florida Canyon and Barrick Gold Mines in Nevada.
Dennis was well known for his Christmas newsletters as well as his sense of humor, always joking and dishing out his own brand of sarcasm.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Jim and Jerry; and daughter, Kristy Sy.
Dennis is survived by his wife Judie; daughter Laurie (Steve) Field of Winnemucca, Nevada; sisters, Betty Yost of South Dakota and Kathy Vincent of Gillette; grandson, Owen Sy of Rapid City, South Dakota; honorary grandson, Jakob Sorenson of Battle Mountain, Nevada; nephews, Bob McManamen and Kevin McManamen of Gillette, Dave McManamen of Billings, and niece, Janet of Billings.
This paid obituary was provided by a friend.
