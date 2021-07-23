Herb Kretschman, 86, of Sheridan died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan.
He was the oldest child born to August and Lydia Kretschman on Sept. 9, 1934, in Campbell County.
He served alongside his brothers in the Wyoming National Guard. He was a rancher, hunting guide/outfitter and taxidermist in the Campbell County area.
He married Nancy Larsen on Aug. 13, 1981, and they lived in Arvada until moving to Sheridan in 2001.
Mr. Kretschman is survived by his wife, Nancy; and brother, Johnny Kretschman of Arvada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Carl Kretschman; and sisters, Ann Tiezan and Helen Thompson.
A family memorial service is planned for a later date.
