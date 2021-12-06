Cheri Lee O'Nolan entered the kingdom of Heaven suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Cheri was born Aug. 11, 1959, to L. Pete O’Nolan and Sally (Schilling) O’Nolan in the Sparks, Nevada hospital where she joined her sister Tracy (Pat) Kuykendall of Reno, Nevada, who she always told stories of to her children and grandchildren.
She graduated from high school in 1979 and went on to beauty school. She had great pride in growing up in Nevada where she participated in the rodeos, carrying the flag on horseback for grand entrances and parades, but she was the proudest of her family.
As a teen, she enjoyed spending time with her many cousins at Lake Tahoe, cruising around in the “Blue Fox,” chatting on the CB radio, and jumping potholes while killing rattlers.
As an adult, Cheri moved to Washington state and had four children, who she is survived by; Sarah (Jason) Bryant and kids of Gillette, Margaret George and kids of Moorcroft, Richard George of Minnesota, and Andrew (Brittany) George and kids of Midland, Texas.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Sally O'Nolan; great-grandparents; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; her adopted son, Blackhawk Fisher; and adopted sister, Seanna Fisher.
All who knew Cheri said she had always been kind, happy to see you, and could make a friend anywhere. Above all she loved her cat, Skitty Kitty and her nine grandchildren.
Later in life she moved into her apartment where she met many lifelong friends and always had a grandchild sleeping over on the weekends where she would feed them any snacks they wanted and send them home happy and wanting to come back next weekend.
She would take her family on drives over the many country roads around Gillette, blaring music, which always played a big part in her life. Her family wishes that you listen to the songs "Danny Boy," "See You Later" by Jenna Raine, "Knowing You" by Kenny Chesney and "The Old Rugged Cross" by Alan Jackson to remember her by.
She would always say, “It’s never good-bye, it’s see you later,” “Love You,” and “My daughters and I look like the Judds.” Thank you for the wild ride you called life, Mom.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Wyoming.
Memorials may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
