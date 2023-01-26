Brian Anthony Harris, 40, of Gillette, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Due to this being an unexpected event and so close to another tragic loss for the family, a celebration of life will take place during the spring of this year, outside, just as Brian would have wanted it.
Brian was born Jan. 28, 1982.
He was a very caring, loving, and selfless individual. When it came to his family, nothing could stand in his way of putting them first. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector and obsessed with Donald Duck and Slipknot. During the spring and summer, you could always find Brian at the softball fields either playing or talking smack to his friends.
As most know, this amazing man was spontaneous and always up for a new adventure. His friends were one of his top priorities, alongside his family. Who wasn't Brian's friend? Everyone was because this man genuinely cared and loved everyone. He had a smile that would light up a whole room and tattoos that you could stare at for hours because there was so much meaning behind every single one of them.
He will be extremely missed, but continuously loved by everyone.
Brian is survived by his wife, Nicole; daughters, Cailynn and Isabelle; stepchildren, Lily, Brantley, Ali and Kayden; father, Billy; sister, Amber; nephews, Breden, Tate, and Dylan; and grandfather; Eugene Sweet.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Harris; and grandparents, Sharon Sweet, Kenneth Harris and Helen Bishop.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.