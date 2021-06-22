Stuart Ian Craig, 72, of Gillette died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Campbell County Health after a long and valiant battle with cancer and heart disease.
He was born Nov. 29, 1948, to Doug and Shirley Berenice (Bunty) Craig in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. They moved to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, when he was very young.
During high school, he worked at ranches in the Longview area of southern Alberta, on survey crews in northern Alberta, and for several years on a friend’s tobacco farm in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) Africa. In 1976, he moved back to Alberta and started working for Hi-Tower Drilling as a rig hand in far northern Alberta.
In 1976, he met Teresa Mae Pittman from Warner, Alberta, Canada, and they were married in 1977 and lived in Calgary. Their first son, Travis, was born there.
The oilfield was booming, and his rig moved to Montana in 1981. Hi-Tower was bought out by Apollo Drilling and as a tool pusher, he was offered a job in Gillette to take over a new diesel electric rig they were building in the KG Construction Yard across from Albertsons.
The family moved to Gillette and he managed the rig for Apollo, then Caza Drilling in Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota, Colorado and Nevada until he retired in 2001 due to health problems.
Although much of his adult life was spent living onsite at the rig, when he was home, he and his family spent summers camping in the Big Horn Mountains, Alberta and British Columbia. He loved the mountains, nature and teaching his boys camping, carpentry, mechanics, gourmet cooking and love of science and technology.
Mr. Craig is survived by his wife, Teresa; brothers, Ken Craig of Courtenay, British Columbia, and Robert Craig of High River, Alberta, Canada; sons, Dustin Craig of Upperville, Virginia, and Logan Craig, of White Rock, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Travis.
As per his wishes, no services will be held.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
