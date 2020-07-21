Jamie Lee LaValley: A Mass of Christian burial for the Gillette residence begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
After the services, family and friends will gather from noon to 2 p.m. at Pizza Carrello in Gillette.
Ms. LaValley, 58, died June 19, 2020, at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City. Cremation has taken place. She will be buried Aug. 8 in Cut Bank, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, buy a piece of art from a local artist or donate to your local Humane Society.
