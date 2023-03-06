Clair Lee McIntosh, 90, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Clair was born June 29, 1932, in Harrison, Nebraska, to Howard and Frances (DeHaven) McIntosh. He joined two brothers, Dean and Wilber.
Clair grew up in Harrison, cowboying for several ranches. At 18 he joined the U.S. Navy, and proudly served on USS Orleck from 1950-1954.
After being honorably discharged, Clair and his best buddy, Pat Broderick, wrangled at Horton’s Dude Ranch above Buffalo in the Bighorn Mountains. He then moved to Casper, Wyoming, and worked construction, before coming to Gillette to work in the oil fields.
There, Clair met Norma Baumfaulk, and they were married on March 23, 1957, and they were blessed with four children: Julie Clair (Art) Dahn, Renn, Marty, and Mickey (Kelli) McIntosh.
In the early 1960s he bought a backhoe, and dug uranium pits for Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Company. In 1972, Clair and Norma purchased the Center Bar from Neil McLean, and ran it for 31 years.
Clair was well known for his winning smile, quick wit, and his noble, loving and caring manner. He will be missed by many, including his two faithful friends Snooks and Abby, sitting next to his chair, waiting for that special treat.
Clair is survived by his wife, Norma McIntosh; children and grandchildren, Bobby Jo (Emil) Welch, Troy Nordheim, Brittany Baker, Jessica Lee Ferderer, Logan (Carlee) McIntosh, Skylar (Allix) Stitt, Tyler Romero, and McKenzy McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Chyann Claire, Dawson, and Eden Welch, Jeffrery Baker, Trenten Nordheim, Camden and Bridger McIntosh, Lizzy and Iris Stitt, Karter and Landri Romero; great-great-granddaughter, Ivy McIntosh; niece, Janet (Bob) McGill, and great-nephew, James (Alissa) McGill.
Clair will be deeply missed by all his family and friends that had the privilege of knowing him. He will remain forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
