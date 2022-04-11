Former Gillette resident, William Partridge “Bill” Harston, 77, died Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Memorial services begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Smith Little Rock Funeral Home with David Warner officiating. Visitation begins at 6 p.m.
The service will be livestreamed on the smithfamilycares.com website. Graveside services are being planned around Cowley’s (Wyoming) Pioneer Days in July.
He was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Cowley, the son of George Briggs and Josephine (Partridge) Harston.
He was ready to reunite with his parents and sister but also struggled knowing he would leave his loving and extremely devoted wife of 21 years, Yusun Kang Harston.
He worked hard and played hard all of his life. In his youth he spent hours tending livestock, playing sports and participating in church.
As a young adult he became a father and husband who worked hard to provide for his first daughter, KimberLee Huravitch of Rozet. He traveled all over the states of Montana and Wyoming working construction and operating heavy equipment, eventually settling in Gillette.
He then welcomed his second daughter, Dane Joslyn of Gillette and son, Paul Harston of Bozeman, Montana.
In order to stay closer to home, he became a coal miner and worked at Rawhide Mine for nearly two decades. In the early 1990s he got the itch for something else and purchased a ski shop and convenience store in Bozeman, Montana. This endeavor truly took blood, sweat, tears, lots of money and his tenacity and pure grit.
In Bozeman, he met and married his final love, Yusun. Eventually they retired to Arkansas for warmer weather and to be with his sister and family. Early in their retirement, they welcomed Yusun’s niece, Sunny, of Conway, Arkansas, into their family and formally adopted her as their daughter.
Anyone who knows Mr. Harston knows he didn’t sit idle. He was very handy and loved to tinker with anything he could find. He was always going somewhere or doing something. Bill loved a life of service to his fellow man, always willing to help anyone at any time no matter the situation and this offered him the opportunity to become very grounded and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through this he was able to serve and nurture his faith and ultimately give until the end.
Along with leaving his wife, children and host of friends and extended relatives that he loved, he leaves behind three grandchildren that he loved immensely.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Brown and one nephew.
Arrangements by and cards may be sent to Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Court, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205, 501-224-2200. Sign Bill’s online guestbook at smithfamilycares.com.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
