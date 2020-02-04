DuWayne Joseph
‘Wack’ Neether
DuWayne Joseph “Wack” Neether, 85, of Gillette died Friday, Jan. 31 at Close to Home Hospice.
He was born Jan. 1, 1935, to Dave and Mabel Neether in Donnybrook, North Dakota. After growing up in North Dakota, he joined the Army and served most of his time in England operating heavy equipment.
After proudly serving in the Army, he met, Marline Glass Thompson in 1957 and they had two children, DelWayne and Keith Neether.
He later married Katherine (Kay) Hall Neether on Dec. 2, 1967, and they had two children of their own, Rick and Kena Neether.
He took his skills and landed a job operating equipment with Brown & Root building pipelines.
Following the pipeline work, he ended up in Gillette, and after planting his roots here he kicked off a job at the Campbell County Road and Bridge Department, where he finally retired as superintendent of the scraper crews.
From early childhood to the days he wasn’t working, he loved being outdoors and had a passion for hunting, camping and panning for gold.
Numerous family and friends survive Mr. Neether.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
