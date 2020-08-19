Sadie Dockter, 92, of Gillette, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Casper.
Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home.
Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 11:22 am
