Jerome J. Schantz, 72, of Spotted Horse passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating.
The service will be livestreamed at walkerfuneralgillette.com with a link attached to Jerome’s obituary.
A luncheon and time of fellowship will take place following mass at Recluse Hall. Burial will be the following day in Sheridan.
Jerome was born April 27, 1948, in Elgin, North Dakota, to George J. and Tecla (Anton) Schantz. He grew up in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, graduating high school in 1966, and worked the family farm with his dad and brothers.
In 1968, he married Susan Horst. Together they had two daughters, Jennifer and Stephany.
Soon after, they made their way to Wyoming, where they helped operate the KOA Campground with the Horsts. Susan and Jerome later divorced, but remained close friends.
Jerome was a jack-of-all-trades and did everything from school bus driving to serving as vice president of Barter Bank of America. In 1991, he found his calling in Spotted Horse, when he bought the bar and never looked back.
He later met Coleen Eisele and they made a home and life together in Spotted Horse.
Jerome was liked by everyone who met him. He was always willing to give a hand to those who needed it or have a beer with his many dear friends at the bar. He loved going back to North Dakota to help with the crops, and we are so happy he got one last harvest in this year.
Jerome was a collector of many things and couldn't go pass an antique store without stopping in.
His greatest joys were his daughters and two grandkids, Kylie and Cameron. He was such a proud grandpa when he was able to catch a hockey game or a marching band performance. It also made his heart so happy that Jennifer and her husband, Brian, moved to Spotted Horse this summer.
He loved spending time with all of his siblings, nieces, nephews and other family members. Whether it was going out hunting, fishing or just sitting around and talking, Jerome always enjoyed time with his family.
Jerome will be deeply missed by his children, Jennifer (Brian) McLaughlin of Spotted Horse and Stephany (Garrett) Beaver of Mandan, North Dakota; grandchildren, Kylie and Cameron Beaver; his partner in life, Coleen Eisele; brothers, Donald (Polly), Ernest (Mary), George (Joanne) and Nick (Leann); sisters, Patsy Glasser, Janice (Nick) Mosbrucker, Joanne (Stanley) Heinemeir, Bonnie Nelson and Carolyn (Jim) Opp; and many, many dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Tecla (Anton) Schantz; two brothers, Eugene and Richard; and one sister, Mary Sue.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.