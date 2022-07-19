Inurment for James "Jim" Ridinger begins at 11 a.m. July 29 at the Hulett Cemetery in Hulett, Wyoming, followed by a memorial service at the Greater Hulett Community Center at 401 Sager Ave.
A potluck meal will follow. Please join us as we celebrate his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.