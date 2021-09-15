Former Gillette resident, Christoper Michael Teel, 49, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, of complications from COVID-19.
He was born Aug. 19, 1972, in Laramie to Mark and Mary Teel.
He was a 1990 graduate of Campbell County High School and later in life relocated to Joplin, Missouri, and then Baxter Springs.
In 2002, he graduated from NCK TECH and spent his career as a diesel mechanic, and was the service manager at TMC in Joplin.
Mr. Teel was known as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and exploring nature. He also was a man of musical talent who enjoyed band, singing and sharing his love for music with others.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Bonnie Teel and Charles Yost.
Mr. Teel is survived by his wife, Lindsey of the home; children, Laura Teel of Upton, Matthew Teel of Pittsburg, Kansas, Keeleigh Minor of Commerce, Oklahoma, and Jaydon and Alex Minor of the home; parents, Mark and Mary Teel of Columbus, Kansas; sister, Michele Hamilton; one niece; grandmother, Mary Yost of Pittsburg; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services took place in Columbus, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Christopher Teel Education Fund. Friends may mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 611 S. East Ave. Columbus, KS 66725 or to his parents, Mark and Mary Teel, 7645 SW 40th St., Columbus, KS 66725.
Condolences also may be expressed at bathnaylor.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
