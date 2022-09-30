Katherine "Katie" Palmer, 78, of Gillette, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, of natural causes.
A funeral mass begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Katherine Oney was born July 24, 1944, in San Diego, California, to Walter and Delia Bowman. The 10th of 12 children, she grew up in Cardiff by the Sea, California, and graduated from Point Loma High School in San Diego.
As a young teenager, she met Robert Palmer and they married Jan. 25, 1963, and had four children, Peter, Matthew, Andrew and Roberta.
In 1976, the family moved from California to Gillette. Mrs. Palmer's love of children touched the lives of many in her new community. She was a constant fixture in youth baseball supporting her kids as they progressed. Operating her in-home daycare, she quickly became known as "aunt Katie" and later "grandma Katie" to multiple generations of children that she cared for.
Her involvement with vacation bible school, St. Matthew's Sunday school, and her annual portrayal of Mrs. Claus, beside Bob, as Santa, brought countless joy within the community. The couple spent nearly 57 years of marriage when Bob died in 2019.
Katie is survived by her four children; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary; brother, Harry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings.
Memorials are suggested in Katie's name to Blessings in a Backpack https://www.blessingsinabackpack.org/.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
