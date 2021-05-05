Marlene Christofferson, 89, of Gillette passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thermopolis.
Visitation is from 12-5 p.m. Monday at Mortimore Funeral Home in Thermopolis.
Marlene Gale Torgerson was born June 25, 1931, in Morton County, North Dakota, on the family farm the seventh child of Andrew and Anna Ramsland Torgerson.
She was baptized a Lutheran in Sims, North Dakota, and confirmed at the Almont, North Dakota, Lutheran church.
Marlene attended grade school at the Curlew Valley grade school and graduated from Almont High School and then attended Dickinson State Teachers’ College, teaching grade school between quarters and graduating in 1950.
The family moved to Billings, Montana, in 1951, where she met Donald Ian Christofferson. Marlene and Don were married in Billings on Nov. 28, 1953.
She and Don moved to Casper in 1954, where their three children were born. The family moved to Thermopolis in 1963, where the family made a life.
Marlene was active in the community. She raised children, was a member of the local school board, worked with husband Don in his insurance business and served as the Hot Springs County Clerk for 12 years, ultimately retiring from that position.
Marlene and Don enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends as well as collecting and refinishing old furniture.
Don died May 28, 1998. Marlene continued living in the family home in Thermopolis until 2014, whereupon she relocated to Foirt Collins, Colorado, near her daughter, Becky and son, John.
Marlene continued to travel and in 2019 flew to Norway for the first time to visit her father’s farm and her Norwegian relatives. It was a grand excursion and she was accompanied by children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her children, Becky (Dan) Monchak, Bob (Michele) and John (Jeannie Haugestuen); seven grandchildren, Adam (Sarah) Monchak, Kyla (Jim) Neuhalfen, Nate Monchak, Nick Monchak, Travis (Kelsey) Christofferson, Kaia (Ben) Johnson and Matt (Jackie) Christofferson; six great-grandchildren, Abigail Monchak, Olivia Monchak, Noah Monchak, Madison Monchak, Micah Monchak and Peyton Christofferson; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; sisters, Ruth and Thelma; and brothers, Arnold, Clarence, Clifford and Walter.
The grandchildren and great-grandchildren fondly knew her as Bestemör, a homage to her Norwegian heritage.
Marlene was a gracious woman, steadfast in her devotion to God and family. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Marlene’s memory to Campbell County Healthcare Foundation, Hospice Care, P.O. Box 3011, Gillette, WY 82717 or a Christian church of the donor’s choice.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.