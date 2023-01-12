Renée Sundfor
Renée Kristen Sundfor, 41, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Gillette at Campbell County Health at 4:21 a.m.
Memorial gathering begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court in Gillette.
Renée was born Feb. 6, 1981, to Gary David Sundfor and Beth (Mallette) Sundfor in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She went to elementary school in Superior, Wyoming. Renée moved with her family to Wright, Wyoming, where she attended school.
After high school, she moved to Eugene, Oregon, where she had the time of her life; hiking in the mountains and traveling the coast lines with many of her friends.
While in Oregon, Renée became certified as a licensed vet tech. She worked in Oregon, Colorado and Wyoming. Along her travels and great adventures, she made many, many friends, including friends not only all over the United States, but also in other countries.
During Renée’s life she lived in Wyoming, Oregon, Colorado, Canada and California. Her favorite hobby was cooking food for her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, hiking and watching Philadelphia Eagles football games.
Renée loved anything outside that mother nature had to show as beauty and to enjoy. She loved the mountains (Big Horns of Wyoming), lakes, rivers and all that they had to offer for adventure and enjoyment. Renée loved the oceans and all that they had, in and around it.
Where Renée truly found peace within herself was with nature. She loved animals big (horses) and small (dogs and cats), plants and flowers. She was of a kindness that was unique only to her. Her light and beauty she shared with all the many people she met is what made them all love her.
Renée lived in Wright with the love of her life, Joe Gonzales and the new light in their lives, David Arnold Sundfor-Gonzales, who was born Dec. 4, 2021, in Billings, Montana. Joe and Renée enjoyed spending time with family and friends. They also enjoyed trying new things and finding new places to vacation. They were always looking forward to the next big adventure for them to share.
Renée is survived by her significant other, Joseph A. Gonzales; son, David Arnold Sundfor-Gonzales; father, Gary David Sundfor; mother, Beth (Mallette) Sundfor; sister, Donna Jo (Sundfor) Caress; brother, Jeffery Scott (Janet) Peterson; nieces, Taylor May (Caress) Flores and Taryn Mackenzie Caress; nephews, Lane, Trent, Tristen and Riley Peterson; great-nieces, Klevelend, Kirtland and Kazen Flores; great-nephews, Kamden Khole Flores, Weston and Branson Caress; aunts and uncles, Lynn Fernandez, Mike and Ginger Mallette; and cousins, Stephanie (Mallette) Scott, Kaye (Mallette) Alm, and Buck Mallette.
She was preceded in death by sister, Anne Marie Sundfor; grandparents, Buck “Harry” and Donna Mallette, and Bob and Jean Sundfor; great-niece, Kodi Jo Flores; cousins, Becky (Fernandez) Chouinard and Jennifer (Fernandez) Schott; and pet, Fife.
We would like to thank Renée for sharing and being a part of all of our lives. We love you and you will forever be missed by family, friends and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to Joseph A. Gonzales to be used for care and education for their David.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
