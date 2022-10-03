Bruce Raymond Yates was born May 26, 1944, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to his parents Ray and Sophia Yates. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
He attended school on Dutch Creek in a one-room schoolhouse before attending school in Clearmont where he was a stand-out basketball player. He graduated in 1961. Bruce studied at Sheridan College before attending the University of Wyoming graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
While attending college Bruce worked the summers in the Big Horn National Forest as a surveyor for the U.S. Forest Service. Bruce served proudly in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers as a Sergeant from 1966 to 1969, two of those years were in Vietnam. He was in the 1st Cavalry Division. While in the service Bruce competed in the European Command Pistol League where he won many awards.
Bruce met Lanora Davis and they were married on March 21, 1970, in Laramie Wyoming. They moved to Cheyenne where Bruce worked for the state of Wyoming as a civil engineer. From their union they had three children: Grant, Nora, and Steve. Bruce and Lanora returned to Sheridan County to be closer to Bruce’s family. He worked for VTN and later became the branch manager for HKM. Bruce also worked for Sheridan County as their county engineer.
Bruce was an avid hunter, serving on the Sheridan Sportsman Association board for many years. Bruce also held several positions on boards during his life and they included the Sheridan County Fair Board, The Sheridan County Predator Board, The Wyoming Engineering Society State and National boards, the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Board, and the Clearmont Historical Society board.
Bruce loved to spend time with family and friends, telling stories and reminiscing about the good old days. He spent most of his retirement years doing artwork in the form of leather crafting and wood burning, becoming a very talented artist. He collected rocks and loved to be involved with things that his grandchildren were interested in.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Sophia Yates; brother and best friend, Tom Yates; life partner and love of his life, Lanora Yates; and son, Grant Yates.
He is survived by his brother, Steve (Pam) Yates of Gillette; sister, Sonia Cottrell of Douglas, Wyoming; daughter, Nora Parton of McIntosh, New Mexico; son, Steve (Carol) Yates of Dayton, Wyoming; grandchildren: Thomas Yates, Heather (Bryan) Greenlee, Andrea Walker, Charlie (Cherelle) Littler, and Tyler (Ciara) Littler; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Kalif Shrine, 145 W. Loucks Street, in Sheridan. Food reception at 2 p.m. Celebration of life service with Mack Bischoff officiating and Military Honors, 3-4 p.m. Sharing with friends is at 4 p.m. Private Inurnment will be at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Clearmont Historical Center, Box 222, Clearmont, WY 82835.
Champion Funeral home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at championfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
