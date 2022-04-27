On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Jennifer Sherrodd, 31, beautiful wife, daughter, and sister passed away at home.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at the First Baptist Church, 501 S. Gillette Ave. A reception will directly follow.
Jennifer was born on July 8, 1990, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Sandy and Pat Sherrodd. Jen graduated from Campbell County High School in 2008 and later attended Gillette College.
She was the successful owner of her own cosmetics company, Virus Insanity Eyeshadow, for several years. She later went on to work at different jobs including Shekinah Clinical Spa and We'll Clean It Up.
She also graciously helped with caretaking for her father from 2018-2020 who had fallen ill of pancreatic cancer and attended nearly every chemotherapy session and doctor appointment he had. She profoundly valued this time she was able to spend with her dad.
On Sept. 13, 2019, Jennifer married the love of her life, Lars Hedlund after being together for nearly six wonderful years.
Jen was a creative, intelligent, beautiful light in the world. She had passion for many things in life including makeup, art, photography, poetry, music, and she loved to learn. She was the type of person who would walk to the end of the world for the people that she loved. She spent most of her free time being surrounded by her family and close friends. She also deeply loved her cat, Puck.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Lars Hedlund; mother, Sandy Sherrodd; sister, Kristin (Sherrodd) Kalb; grandmothers, Charlotte Sherrodd, Faith Brewer and Nan Cornelius.
Jen was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Sherrodd; grandfathers, Gary Merriam and Leo Sherrodd.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
