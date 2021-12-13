Kelly Kornemann, 64, of Rozet, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at home, of unknown causes.
He was born Nov. 29, 1957, and became an accomplished horseman, horseshoer and craftsman with an enthusiasm for fly fishing. His crafting of custom fly rods, building of useful unique flies, and getting out on the river to fish with them was a hobby in which he had a real passion.
He graduated from Belle Fourche (South Dakot) High School with further education from Montana State University, completing with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, which began his teaching years in Montana.
Mr. Kornemann had a great appreciation for the agriculture industry, which fueled his purchase of a Peterbilt "bull wagon" where he was a successful independent long-haul cattle hauler. His current employment had been with Eagle Butte Mining out of Gillette.
His college years were highlighted at the College National Finals Rodeo with team roping partner, Jimbo Scott, where they placed fourth in the average at the CNFR.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Toni Kornemann; sister, Marilyn McNelis of Belgrade, Montana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Esther Kornemann; and brother, Mike Kornemann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Moose Lodge of Gillette.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
