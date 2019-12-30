Former Arvada resident Roger Lloyd Malli, 58, died in his sleep in Gillette on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with close friend Johnny Moreland officiating.
A private family burial will take place at a later time.
Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
He was born to Lloyd and Carol Ann Malli on May 12, 1961, in Sheridan. He grew up on the family ranch three miles north of Arvada on the Powder River, where he learned the value of hard work and helping anyone in need, both of which he was known for throughout his life.
He attended Arvada Elementary School and Arvada-Clearmont Junior High and High School, where he participated in basketball and track, was elected Student Council president and was a friend to everyone.
He graduated in May 1981 and began his working life off the ranch in construction and trucking, eventually achieving his dream of owning his own trucking business.
He especially loved when his trucking jobs crisscrossed with his dad and his brother, Mark. Hauling cattle for ranchers was another favorite for him. The past several years took him to North Dakota and across Wyoming working for Tomahawk Pipeline Construction, a company that valued him and his skills and for which he was proud to work.
He married Sandy Sutphin, his high school classmate, in 1983, and their son, Chancey Lloyd Malli, was born in 1984.
They later divorced and he married Becky Evanoff in 2003, becoming stepdad to her three children. After their divorce, he continued to be a support and encouragement to his children and the most fun grandpa you can imagine to his grandchildren.
His love for family was fierce and unconditional. Throughout the years, he never met a stranger and gathered friends wherever he went. He had close buddies he could always count on and who he loved to have breakfast with while holding court with many stories, usually involving a truck.
He also loved to invite his mom along for breakfast with them, which delighted her in her last years.
He is survived by his son, Chancey (Tara) Malli; grandchildren, Brienna, Michael and Tia Malli; and great-grandson, Brody, all of Billings, Montana; stepdaughters, Sierra Wegner of Sheridan, Freya Badgett, and Shianne Baker of Baumholder, Germany; stepson, Kaleb Evanoff; sister, Joni Malli of Denver; brother, Mark Malli and nephew Connor Malli of Kaycee; sister-in-law, Bez Malli of Arvada; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Jeffrey; older brother, Don; and grandson, Jacob Badgett.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
