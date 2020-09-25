Scott Keith, 64, of Gillette passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center while suffering from a brief illness.
Scott was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Buffalo to Lee and Emily Blair Keith.
He graduated in 1974 from Kaycee High School and graduated from Casper College with a degree in agri-business in 1976.
In 1986, Scott married Brenda Kay Michelena of Buffalo and they moved to Casper, where they became deeply rooted in the Casper community.
Scott and Brenda had a daughter, Danielle, and a son, Casey, who were their priority.
Their children participated in numerous sports and clubs. Scott and Brenda never missed an opportunity to cheer them on.
You also could find Scott behind the grill at Kelly Walsh football games, leading the crowd in first down cheers, working the pool deck at swim meets and fundraising for the Kelly Walsh Booster Club.
Scott loved his work in the agricultural world. He worked for Farm Credit Services of America and various other financial institutions. That led him into a job with Mormon Feeds as a salesman throughout Wyoming.
In the years that followed, he worked for the Wyoming Business Council, which took him all over the Western Hemisphere, including Canada and Argentina. During that time Scott assisted in the creation of multiple ag-related associations, including but not limited to the Wyoming Hay and Forage Association and Future Cattle Producers of Wyoming.
While manager of the Wyoming Hay and Forage Association, Scott was instrumental in representing Wyoming hay producers when they won the World Forage Analysis Superbowl in Madison, Wisconsin, two years running.
After Brenda’s passing in 2010, Scott met Tracy Smith in Casper. They enthusiastically took on many endeavors.
Scott began working as a contractor for Big Iron Auctions in 2016. Tracy played a pivotal role in marketing the business.
Together they were members of the Church at the Barn.
Scott loved and treated Tracy’s children and grandchild as his own. Scott and Tracy were residing in Gillette at the time of his passing.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Shane) Friesen of Riverton; son, Casey (Haley) of Casper and their expected child; sister, Liz Burris of Fort Worth, Texas; Tracy Smith, his significant other of Gillette; family; and numerous friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; and his parents, Lee and Emily Keith.
The Scott Keith family would like to thank all of the medical professionals who had a hand in the care of Scott, especially the ICU staff at the Wyoming Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kelly Walsh Booster Club, the Casper Swim Club or a charity of choice would be appreciated.
Services are pending.
To send condolences or to leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
