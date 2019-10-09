Richard Gilkey, 67, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Gillette of natural causes.
Richard was born Aug. 15, 1952, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Roy and Helen (Bailey) Gilkey.
He graduated high school from Edgemont, South Dakota, in 1970, and briefly attended Black Hills State College.
He worked in the oil field for a short time before starting his work with Burlington Northern Railroad in 1972. He worked for the railroad for 40 years before retiring in 2012.
After his retirement, he enjoyed his time with friends and family, visiting his daughter and grandchildren and working on projects around his home.
He had a generous and giving spirit and was known for helping out anyone in need. He made it a point to be there to support his family and friends regardless of the time, cost or even travel needed, and he never expected anything in return.
Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandi (Cooper) Gilkey of Gillette; daughter, Misti (Zachary) Swanson of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Arleigh and Emerson Swanson; brothers, Jerry Gilkey of Smithwick, South Dakota, and Tom Gilkey of Rock Springs; two nephews; one niece; and several close friends and his railroad family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Gilkey.
At his request, no services will be held and his ashes will be spread at a later date in a private ceremony with his family.
Should friends desire, donations may be made to any local animal shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
