Former Gillette resident Jeffrey Dwayne Orr, 53, of Casper died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his family's home after a short illness.
Services begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery, 80 Veterans Road in Evansville. A reception will follow at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper.
Mr. Orr was born June 15, 1968, in Kodiak, Alaska, to Charles and Patricia Orr and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1986.
At age 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of E-6. As part of his service, he served in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, and did two tours in Afghanistan. As a highly decorated service member, he achieved the following decorations: National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Navy Good Conduct, Navy E Medal, Joint Service Achievement, NATO Medal, Afghanistan Campaign, Sea Service Deployment, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Union Commendation, Kuwait Liberation, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary, and Bronze Star.
Later in his career he joined NCIS as executive protective agent. He traveled the world protecting our generals and admirals. He retired from the Navy in 2013.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his show cars and was an avid hunter. He loved dressing up as Santa for his nieces and the neighborhood kids. He was not an idle body and was always working on something. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Mr. Orr is survived by his wife, Lyn Orr; daughters, Breean Collins, Jenny Williams, Jessica Anderson and Breanne Melendez; 16 grandkids; one great-grandson on the way; mother, Patricia J. Orr; sisters, Kitty Carr, Lyn Orr, Ann Lounsberry and Dana Lyman; brothers, Danny Tanner, Boyd, Ken and Kevin; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Orr; one aunt; one uncle; and one nephew.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.