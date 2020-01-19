Retta-Louise Ruth (Rush) Johnsen, 46, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from an accidental fall at her home.
Ruth was born Sept. 12, 1973, to Dennis and Margo (Yonkee) Rush in Havre, Montana. She grew up with three ornery older brothers teasing and protecting her.
She enjoyed spending time every summer with her cousins, aunt, grandma and great-grandma in Thermopolis. She enjoyed playing volleyball throughout her time attending Malta High School. She was full of life with a radiant smile on her face.
After high school, she attended Sheridan College for one year, then transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.
In 1994, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Johnsen, and gave birth to their daughter, Shelby Jordyn. She finished her Associate Degree in Medical Secretary in Helena, Montana, before they moved their family to Gillette.
In 1999, their second child was born, Lance Richard. She adored her children and stayed at home with them as they grew up. After the couple’s divorce, she continued to live in Gillette.
She dated LN Wagner up until her death. They made a good team and took good care of each other.
Retta is survived by her children, Shelby Jordyn Johnsen of Bozeman and Lance Richard Johnsen of Laramie; parents, Dennis and Margo Rush of Malta, Montana; brothers, Damon (Kaye) Rush of Pocatello, Idaho, Darvin Rush of Missoula, Montana, and Jordan (Jenny) Rush of Rozet.
She was welcomed to heaven by her great-grandmothers, Clare Retta Axtell and Ruth Brooks Yonkee; and grandmothers, Ellen Louise Hobson and Ruth Clare Johnson.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Little White Church in Malta, Montana.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
