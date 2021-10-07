Alvin “Sparky” Olson, 82, formally of Riverton, passed away, peacefully, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A visitation was from 5:30-7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton on Friday, Oct. 1. The funeral service was at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors.
Alvin Lee Olson was born on Oct. 30, 1938, in Callaway, Nebraska, to Arthur Louis and Jesse Glee (Barrett) Olson. He grew up with his four siblings in Pavillion, Wyoming. He graduated from Pavillion High School with the class of 1956.
He was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 23, 1957. He served in Japan as a helicopter mechanic before returning state side. He was honorably discharged at Fort Lewis, Washington, on Jan. 13, 1959.
After his military service, Sparky returned to Pavillion. He married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Robbins, on Sept. 3, 1961 in Riverton. They were married for over 49 years before she passed in 2010.
They lived in Riverton, Casper and Cheyenne, before settling in Laramie in 1963 where he enrolled at the University of Wyoming and graduated with a Bachelor in Science in 1968. He and Patty moved back to Riverton in June 1968, where they made their forever home and raised their two children, Cindy and Steve. In October 2019, Sparky moved to Gillette to be closer to his daughter.
Sparky worked at Susquehanna-Western for several years, did drywall for some years before attending the University of Wyoming. He then worked for Amoco, American National Bank and Dubois National Bank. He attended the Colorado School of Banking in 1972. In 1977 he was instrumental in chartering the Riverton State Bank and later acquired Dubois National Bank. He was the bank president for these until his retirement. After a couple years of retirement he went to work at Central Bank and Trust and the retired a second time in 2010.
He was an active member of the Riverton Rotary Club, Riverton Lions, Ducks Unlimited and Elks. He was also was on the board of directors for Intermountain Electric between 2008 and 2011.
When he had spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling, was an avid photographer and enjoyed genealogy. After graduation from UW, he was a faithful Wyoming Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Olson-Roden and her husband, Mike of Gillette; son Steve Olson and his wife Kara of Laconia, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Alexander Olson and Lauren Olson; sister, Wilma “Wimp” Lozier of Thermopolis; and one niece and nine nephews and family in Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia “Patty” Olson; parents, Arthur and Jesse Olson; sisters, Donna “Doon” Hallock and Wanda Murphy; brother, Calvin Olson; grandson, Reed Paulsen; and nephews, Patrick Murphy and Tad Lozier.
Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association and/or the Fremont County Suicide Prevention in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.
Online condolences may be made to the family at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.
Services were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
