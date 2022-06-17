Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Hauck begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 20 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Rosary/ Prayer service to begin at 6 p.m.
Dorothy Margaret Hauck was born Sept. 26, 1938, in New Lepsig, North Dakota, to Margaret and Joseph Tibor; the fourth of 14 children. She performed with her brothers as the country cousins as a teen, and she also taught in a country schoolhouse for two years.
She married Mike Hauck in 1958, and they recently celebrated 64 years together.
They had five children Tammy (Jim) Eadus, Joe (Wendy) Hauck, Debbie (Rikk) Flohr, Julie (Ryan) Gutknecht, and Mary (Mark) Fogle. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie; son-in-law, Ryan; seven of her siblings; and her beloved parents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
