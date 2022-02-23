Michelle Russell, 80, of Gillette died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Westview Nursing Home in Sheridan.
Michelle Marie McLaughlin was born July 4, 1941, to A.G. "Red" and Rose McLaughlin. She spent her entire childhood in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School.
She then attended and graduated from Platte Valley Bible College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. It was there that she met Jerry Russell, and they were married June 11, 1967. They had two children.
The family lived in several places throughout the years until the couple moved back to Gillette for good in 2002.
As well as always being active in church as a Sunday School teacher and Bible study leader, Mrs. Russell had a varied career path and many different jobs; secretary, teacher, optician, bookkeeper and publisher, to name a few. But she often said her favorite and most important career was that of being a wife and mother. She was always happiest being a homemaker, her family her greatest joy.
She is survived by four sisters; daughter Anne Birdie; son Jeremy Russell; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother; parents; and beloved husband, Jerry.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
