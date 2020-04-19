James ‘Jim’ Kingsbury
James Kingsbury, 70, of Wright died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1949, the last of six children.
From the beginning, he overcame challenges. He was born with a severe heart defect that gave him a very short life expectancy.
This somber reality did not prevent him from living life to the fullest. During his childhood, he worked hard alongside his family to keep everyone thriving in a time of great financial stress.
He had heart surgery at the age of 21 to repair the defect he had lived with his whole life.
Known for his good apples and bad jokes, Mr. Kingsbury never had trouble making friends wherever he went. His life leaves a legacy of love, generosity and laughter.
After some time of learning and shenanigans at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, he transferred to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. During his tenure at USD, he discovered that, in his words, “there are two deans lists” after his grades dropped so far he faced expulsion. He buckled down and eventually graduated with his Bachelor of History and Master of School Counseling degrees.
After graduation, he was a highly invested junior high and high school counselor. His passion came not just from the work, but from his care for the students, coworkers and parents with whom he interacted. His mind and heart were always on how best to serve them and do better at his job.
During his time at USD, he met Claradith Vandel and they were married July 1, 1978. The first 10 years of their life together was filled with buying and renovating a home, traveling and investing in their church.
Mr. Kingsbury thrived on being the life of the party at every event, especially with his siblings. He never met someone he wouldn’t befriend. He loved giving generously to all in need.
He is survived by his children, Carrie Kingsbury, Laura Kingsbury and Joshua Kingsbury; and siblings, Anna Kingsbury, Bess Wadleigh, Ray Kingsbury and John Kingsbury.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond George Kingsbury; mother, Mary Irene Kingsbury; and sister, Mary Esther Fox.
Memorial services are postponed until the global health situation resolves.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
