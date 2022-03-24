Funeral services for Lovista Elaine Scroggins will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Friday also at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
