Deven Tyler Reed Dulany, 20, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the University of Colorado Medical Center as the result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident June 25, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial for Deven Dulany begins at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home with a vigil to begin at 7 p.m.
Please feel free to show your support for Deven by wearing orange, his favorite color.
Deven was born April 11, 1999, in Gillette to Randi Jo Dulany and spent most of his life with his “Nana” Denise Zeeck.
He graduated in 2018 from Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
At the time of his death, he worked for Pathfinders Inspections. He worked very hard and saved up until he was able to buy his motorcycle, which was his pride and joy.
He was a great athlete, enjoying all sports, especially football.
He loved spending time with his many amazing friends, playing video games and listening to music.
He is survived by his mother, Randi Dulany; “Nana” Denise Zeeck; sisters, Destani Dulany and Nicole Eich; brother, Charlie Dulany; nieces, Savahanna, Brystal and Burkleigh; aunt and uncle, Ryan and Melissa Dulany; aunt, Reasa Dulany; cousins, Desiré and Clayton Dulany; great-grandfather, Jerry Culey; step-grandmother, Angie Dulany; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
