Jim Dale Fogleman 73, of Gillette passed away to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He joined his wife of 50 years, Dawn Talley Fogleman, who passed away on June 20, 2019, shortly after celebrating 50 years of marriage.
A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 37 Parkside Circle in Gillette.
He was born Dec. 2, 1945, to Henry Fogleman and Lillian Benner-Fogleman in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. Jim was the eighth of 11 children.
Jim is remembered for his welding, woodworking and mechanical talent. He could repair or make anything if he desired to do it. He loved to hunt and fish. Nothing seemed to go to waste. He would can venison, sausage or anything to enjoy it at another time.
Jim’s greatest love was Dawn. They said their “I Do’s” on May 29, 1969. They stood side by side in every aspect of their marriage. They loved their home in Gillette for their last 40 years and made friends and acquaintances that inspired their lives.
Jim’s family would like to extend a thank you to all those who have been there through the years and supported them with hope and prayer.
Jim is survived by his sons, Ronald and Robert Fogleman; four grandchildren, Christopher, Charity, Stephen and Wyatt; brothers Herbert of Delaware and Lee of Texas; and sister, Janet of Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dawn; parents, Henry and Lillian Fogleman; brothers, Richard, Sterril, Bruce and Elwood; and sisters, Mabel, Donna and Mary Lou.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
