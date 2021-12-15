Former Gillette resident, Anthony “Tony” Wolbert Sr., 71, of Arnold, Missouri, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the John Cochran Veterans Administration Medical Center in St. Louis.
Mr. Wolbert was born July 19, 1950, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary (Black) Ridgeway and Gervase Wolbert.
He was a retired general manager for World Metal Buyers, and he served in the U.S. military from 1967-1969, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Mensa.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Louise (Breedlove) Wolbert of Arnold; daughters, Sarah Vahlberg and Dalnisha Wolbert of Pevely, Missouri; son, Anthony C. Wolbert Jr. of Pennsylvania; stepson, Jordan Tidwell of Tennessee; siblings, Gervase Wolbert of Gillette, Laurie Williams, Gerveann Hutchinson of Gillette, Nancy Wolbert, Maria Hanson, Christopher Wolbert of Gillette and Darrell Wolbert; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Terry and Patrick Wolbert.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
