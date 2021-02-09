Larry Alfred Hovde, 74, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gillette.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Kenna Rose officiating. Burial begins at 3 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Larry was born June 20, 1946, in Williston, North Dakota, to DeLores (Bangs) and Alfred Hovde.
Larry attended school in Arnegard through the seventh grade. He played Arnegard Little League baseball. He moved to Missoula, Montana, in 1960 and went to Missoula Junior High.
While in Missoula, he attended confirmation class and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He returned to Arnegard High School in 1962 and was on the basketball and football teams.
Arnegard High School closed at the end of the 1963 school year and he finished at Watford City High School, where he graduated in 1965.
After graduation, Larry had many different jobs, including custom swathing, oil field work and farming. He attended UND in Williston for one and a half years, during which time he also worked at the stockyards.
Larry was a hardworking man. He drove thousands of miles trucking all over the country. He worked for True Trucking hauling oil. He also hauled horse trailers.
During one trip, he met up with a high school classmate who arranged a blind date. The lucky girl was Karen Ann (Johnson) Patterson.
After dating for a few months, they were married March 9, 1974, and Larry moved to Gillette. Karen had two little girls, Alicia and Kari. Soon Larry adopted them and made them Hovde girls. Before long they were blessed with Anna and Erik.
From 1976 until 1987, Larry worked for Getter Trucking hauling oil field equipment. He then went to work for a mine owned by Mobil Coal, where he stayed for 12 years until the company changed hands.
He then started LAKE trucking, which included many over-the-road trips. He gave up trucking on his own and went to work for MarMac and then Cyclone Trucking. He retired in 2012.
Some of his favorite pastimes included woodworking, gardening and watching stock car races. The last couple of years he made Primrose Retirement Community his home, where he enjoyed the occasional Men’s Night.
Larry is survived by his sister, Karen Hertzog of Missoula; daughters, Alicia (Ron) Matheson, Kari Hovde and Anna (Jon) Gillespie, all of Gillette; son, Erik (Melissa) Hovde of Rapid City, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Trusty (Colbi) Matheson, Brooke (Zach) Cardoza, Heather (Casey) Monson, Braik Hurm, Henry, Oliver and Reuben Hovde; and six great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; and brother, Donald.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.