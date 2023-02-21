James "DJ" Charles Brady, 86, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in his home, surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating.
Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with rosary following at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church beginning at 7 p.m.
Jim was born May 3, 1936, in Highmore, South Dakota, to Frank and Delores Brady. He grew up with his four siblings in Hyde County and joined the Marines in 1956.
Upton returning from the service, he farmed with his father for several years.
He married the love of his life, Carol Ann Stransky, on June 23, 1958. Jim and Carol lived on the Frank Brady farm in Holabird where they raised their four children: Mark, Scott, Anne and Mary.
Jim became interested in the mobile home business and in 1982 they moved their mobile home business to Gillette. Over the years, he added several different businesses including a beauty boutique, a fireworks stand, second hand store, a mobile home rental business and a car/heavy equipment sales lot.
Diamond Jim “DJ” was known for his extraordinary wheelin’ and dealin’ skills across the region. He was the type of person that if you met him once you would know him forever.
Jim was always willing to lend his money, possessions, and services to anyone in need. He enjoyed a good “BS” session, a thick-cut prime rib and buying and selling anything.
Jim and Carol would have been married for 65 years in June. They lived a long, happy life together raising their children and grandchildren as well as running their several businesses. DJ will be missed by many.
DJ is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; siblings, Sharon Baloun and Mike Brady; children, Mark Brady (Bonnie), Scott Brady, Anne Lien (Terrance), and Mary Chandler (Jimmy); eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and Nona Bau, his caretaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Delores Brady; brother, Pat; sister, Rosemary; daughter-in-law, Julie Brady; and grandchildren, Lance and Brett Brady.
James always wanted to encourage grandkids and others to learn Spanish. Memorials may be sent in form of donations to Stocktrail Elementary Dual Language program in remembrance of James Brady, 800 Stocktrail Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.