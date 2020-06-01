Robert Benjamin Bustamante, 35, of Gillette passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a potluck lunch following the service at Gillette City Park.
Robert was born March 14, 1984, in Longmont, Colorado, and was raised by his adopted parents, Tom and Linda Mohr, in Gillette.
He attended Sage Valley Junior High School and graduated from Westwood High.
Robert loved to joke and tease and had a contagious smile that made you wonder what was behind that smile.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa Pullman; adopted parents, Tom and Linda Mohr; children, Peyton Clough Bustamante, Cambria Clough, Benjamin Bustamante, Aryianna Bustamante, Valencia Bustamante and Amadeus “Adam” Libbs; brothers, Richard Lee and Joseph Martinez; and sister, Stephanie Bustamante.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beverly and Lyle Bustamante.
Condolences for the children may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 and also expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
