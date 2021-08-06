Willa Allene Smith, 95, of Casper passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Willa Allene (Hogeland) Smith was born May 10, 1926, to Allen S. and Elba (Harrington) Hogeland on a farm near Bloomington, Nebraska. She was the eldest of five daughters and one son born to this union.
Allene attended Bloomington Public School, graduating in 1943 in a class of four girls. The five boys in the class had joined the military service during their junior year, which was during World War II.
Following graduation from high school, she attended college during the summer at Nebraska State Teacher’s College (now known as University of Nebraska at Kearney) in Kearney, Nebraska. Allene received a teaching certificate to teach in rural schools in Nebraska. By alternating attending college classes, and teaching, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in education from NSTC in 1951.
Besides two years teaching in rural schools in Nebraska she also taught in Bloomington, Oshkosh, and Grant, Nebraska, public schools. She also was a part of PEO for 75 years after joining in 1946.
After receiving her B.A. degree, she came to Casper to teach first grade of Willard School. The salaries for teachers were better here than in Nebraska. She also went on to teach at other schools in the Casper area.
In Casper, she met Charles B. Smith from Enid, Oklahoma, who was an independent Landman in the oil and gas business. They were married on Oct. 12, 1952, in Bloomington, Nebraska, and later divorced. They had three sons: Roy, Curt and Monte. Their three sons were baptized in the First Presbyterian Church of Casper. They lived in Casper until 1972, when the family moved to Gillette.
She and her family became members of the First Presbyterian Church in Gillette, where Allene served as a deacon and elder.
Allene opened the Smith Art Gallery and Framing business in Gillette. Although she sold the business and has since changed its location and name, it is still currently in business.
Allene remained in Gillette until 1988, when she decided to return to Casper after the loss of her son, Monte, so she could be near her sons, Roy and Curt.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Curt Allen Smith, and Monte Kevin Smith; parents; two sisters, JoAnn Richter and Ruthie Meyers; brothers-in-law, Roy Richter Jr., Eugene Meyers and Don Bienhoff; nephew, Terry Richter; and Pete Bienhoff.
She is survived by her son, Roy C. Smith; sisters, Nancy (Lloyd) Schepler of Kearney, Nebraska, and Mary Jane Bienhoff of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Scott (Joan) Hogeland of Nebraska City, Nebraska; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
