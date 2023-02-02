Sharon Lorraine Winland, 83, of Gillette, died Jan. 26, 2023, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service begins at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at First Presbyterian Church with David Cole officiating.
Sharon was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Sundance to Annie (Howard) and Harold Wells Jr. She was raised in Hulett and graduated high school there. She moved to Gillette where she met the love of her life, Bill Winland.
The couple was married Nov. 1, 1959, and they raised three beautiful children. The couple worked alongside each other running the family business.
Mrs. Winland was devoted to her husband, children, grand and great-grandchildren and God. Everyone she met she touched their hearts and made a friend. She was active in local sororities, Red Hat Society and bowling league.
She could light up a room with her smile and her caring nature. She truly loved traveling the world with Bill and also enjoyed camping with her children. And she loved her flowers.
Mrs. Winland especially loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was devoted to spreading the word of God; she held a bible study in her home for more than 20 years and even continued after she moved to The Legacy.
Sharon is survived by her children, Calvin Winland and Starla (Mark) Shelly; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Mark Winland; and her parents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
