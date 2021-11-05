Mary Rust, 97, of Gillette died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a vigil starting at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial be made in Mary’s honor to benefit a charity of your choice.
