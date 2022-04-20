Raymond "Ray" Henry Ricci, 78, of Bemidji, Minnesota, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
A celebration of Ray's life is from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Eagles Club Aerie 351, 1270 Neilson Ave., Bemidji. Interment will be at the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Ray was born July 19, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Henry and Florence (Schmidt) Ricci. He attended school in St. Paul and Cumberland, Wisconsin; graduating in 1961. He went on to attend Brown Institute of Broadcasting in St. Paul. He worked in various places in his life; Cumberland, Wisconsin, Sturgis, South Dakota, Gillette, Moscow, Russia, and Tallinn, Estonia.
He married Julie Ann (Hanes) Davis on Dec. 27, 1994, in Gillette.
Ray was an American broadcaster. He worked at various radio stations throughout the Midwest for 40 years. After the fall of communism, Ray, along with their partners and Julie, started the first American-style radio station in Moscow from 1992 to 1998. He was a Master of Ceremony for many events, Justice of the Peace in Sturgis and announced the races during the Sturgis Rally for many years. He was past president and a long-time member of the Eagles Aerie # 351 of Bemidji, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and Eagle of the Year. He belonged to the NAB and RAB.
He was a prominent advocate for Camp Confidence Learning Center. He enjoyed fishing in Alaska and Canada, hunting in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming, and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved mentoring and teaching young men and women broadcasters into the radio business. Ray's impact on many people's lives with his knowledge, heart, patience and presence in the room will never be forgotten. Nobody owned an audience or room when Ray Ricci had the microphone.
He had a charismatic personality that just attracted people to him and a blonde joke for every function and event that he announced. He had a way of making even a dirt track race come to life. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you were friends for life.
Ray is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julie Ricci; sons, Randy J. (Mona) Ricci and Mark R. (Trista) Ricci; grandchildren, Lauren Pilgrim, Ashley Driver, Jillian Rankin, and Noah Ricci, Shelby and Shawn Hanes; brother, Anthony J. Ricci; great-grandchildren, Rylie Grace, Kenzie Paige, and Isaiah Ray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Miranda Ray Vivian Ricci.
Honorary casket bearers will be Shawn Hanes, Shelby Hanes, Ben Doud, Jeff Olson, Dick Jacobson and Victor Quade.
In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to Camp Confidence Learning Center in Brainerd. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.