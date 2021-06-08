Former Gillette resident Janet Willis, 81, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita.
Janet was born May 4, 1940, to Everett Otis Lindstrom and Alberta Helen (Graham) Lindstrom in Wichita.
She graduated from North High School and attended Friends University, where she met Milton Willis, and the two were married July 14, 1962.
Janet taught high school until 1973 when she and Milton moved to Gillette. She was a homemaker and helped Milton design homes for the construction company they operated for 30 years.
They enjoyed their retirement and continued to live in Gillette until moving back to Wichita in 2017.
Janet loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, painting and photography, and spending time in the Wyoming mountains and vacationing and sightseeing around the United States and Europe.
Janet is survived by her son, Scott (Nancy) Willis; daughter, Shannon (Bill) Hoblit; and sisters, Sue Wiechman and Sheryl (Richard) Andersen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett O. Lindstrom and Alberta H. Lindstrom; her husband of 58 years, Milton C. Willis; and her sister-in-law, M. Christine Vogt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are established with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at alzfdn.org. Tributes may be left at dlwichita.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
